POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Biden announces $1.75T package for social policy, climate bill
01:56
World
Biden announces $1.75T package for social policy, climate bill
US President Joe Biden made a last ditch effort on Tuesday to unite the Democratic Party on two key pieces of legislation before his departure for Europe. For weeks, progressive lawmakers have said they would not vote for Biden's infrastructure package, unless they saw legislation on social spending. Biden unveiled a framework for the 1.75 trillion dollar legislation that he says will keep the US competitive. But some House lawmakers are unhappy with the scaled back version of the bill. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt has more from Washington.
October 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?