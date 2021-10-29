World Share

Biden announces $1.75T package for social policy, climate bill

US President Joe Biden made a last ditch effort on Tuesday to unite the Democratic Party on two key pieces of legislation before his departure for Europe. For weeks, progressive lawmakers have said they would not vote for Biden's infrastructure package, unless they saw legislation on social spending. Biden unveiled a framework for the 1.75 trillion dollar legislation that he says will keep the US competitive. But some House lawmakers are unhappy with the scaled back version of the bill. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt has more from Washington.