POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China Evergrande averts default with last-minute $47.5M payment | Money Talks
03:49
BizTech
China Evergrande averts default with last-minute $47.5M payment | Money Talks
China Evergrande has averted a default for the second time this month, though questions remain over the company's ability to cover hundreds of millions of dollars in liabilities due in the coming weeks. The real estate giant has reportedly sent more than $47M it owed to bond holders. That interest payment was due late last month, but a 30-day grace period gave the company more time before creditors could officially declare a default. Evergrande is one of China's largest home and office builders, but has more than $300B in debt on its books. Einar Tangen, senior fellow at Beijing-based think tank Taihe Institute, helped shed some light on the government response to the crisis. #Chinaevergrande #Debt #RealEstate
October 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?