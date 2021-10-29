World Share

Biden unveils $1.75T social spending package

US President Joe Biden has unveiled a compromise $1.75 trillion spending plan that had been stripped down from his original $3.5 trillion package. He urged members of his own Democratic Party to support the spending on social services and climate programmes, saying, “The rest of the world wonders whether we can function.” Democratic strategist Jason Nichols explains. #Biden #ClimatePackage #Democrats