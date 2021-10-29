World Share

G20 Summit: Can the Wealthiest Economies Help Solve the World's Problems?

The world's 20 wealthiest economies are gathering for the G20 Summit in Rome. With COP 26 also kicking off on Sunday, climate emergency will be high on the agenda. The G20 member countries together share 80 percent of the world's GDP and are responsible for 75 percent of its carbon emissions. Will any substantial changes come out of Rome? Guests: Denis MacShane Former UK Minister for Europe Steven Erlanger The New York Times Chief Diplomatic Correspondent in Europe Einar Tangen China Affairs Analyst