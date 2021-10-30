POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Africa Matters: COP26 and the Climate Crisis
26:00
World
Africa Matters: COP26 and the Climate Crisis
We start with the 'COP26 Climate Change Conference.' Stakes are high as world leaders meet to discuss the global climate crisis at the biggest climate summit in Glasgow. Scientists are calling on governments to reduce carbon emissions quickly. We also take a look at Sudan, where at least seven people have been killed and more than 140 others injured since last Monday's military coup, while Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several government officials have been arrested. And we go to South Africa, where an entrepreneur is using his local knowledge to create a food delivery system that caters to residents of unnamed streets and informal settlements. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you untold and under-reported stories from across the African continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story. #ClimateCrisis #Africa
October 30, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?