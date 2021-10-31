Facebook changes name to Meta in corporate rebranding | Money Talks

What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Facebook and its apps serve more than 3-and- a-half billion people worldwide, and generate more than 86-billion dollars in annual revenue. But after the company was accused of spreading misinformation and ignoring safety and privacy concerns, CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a new name for the social media giant. Martin Markovits reports. Daniel Ives is a tech sector analyst and managing director at Wedbush Securities. He joins us now from New York. #Facebook #Meta #MarkZuckerberg