World Share

COP26: Will the World's Most Powerful Take Meaningful Action?

The effects of climate change are already being acutely felt by hundreds of millions of people around the world. It is in this context that world leaders are gathering in Glasgow to debate how best to tackle what is now seen as the greatest challenge to human survival. Greta Thunberg, one of the world's best known climate activists, isn't too hopeful about the summit. So, will we see more of empty promises? Or will the world's leaders finally agree on taking serious action? Guests: Peter Newman UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Adviser Dann Mitchell Climate Science Professor at Bristol University Rupert Read Former Extinction Rebellion Spokesperson