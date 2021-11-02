POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will parents go for COVID-19 vaccines for kids?
02:40
World
Will parents go for COVID-19 vaccines for kids?
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine could start to be used on children and teens across the US within weeks. Moderna is also planning to apply for US regulatory clearance for children aged 6 to 11. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is due to vote on whether to recommend the use of the Pfizer-Biontech’s COVID-19 vaccine on children. Simon Clarke from the University of Reading weighs in. #COVID19 #Children #Vaccination
November 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?