Big businesses team up to fund clean energy in poor nations
03:22
World
Big businesses team up to fund clean energy in poor nations
Some of the world's largest businesses are teaming up to bankroll renewable energy projects in low- and middle-income countries. The newly formed Global Alliance for People and Planet includes the Bezos Earth Fund by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Rockefeller Foundation, and the philanthropic arm of Swedish furniture maker Ikea. Michael Jacobs from University of Sheffield has more. #renewableenergy #BezosEarthFund #Climate
November 2, 2021
