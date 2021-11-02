POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
COP26: India Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral by 2070
26:40
World
COP26: India Pledges to Become Carbon Neutral by 2070
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that his country will target net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. As the Indian premier made his way to the stage in Glasgow, not many were expecting from the world's third largest polluter to make this pledge. But as it stands, India has made a promise. But is it two decades too late especially when India itself has suffered greatly from the climate crisis? Guests: Avantika Goswami Centre for Science and Environment Deputy Program Manager Anil Sood Environmentalist and President of 'CHETNA' NGO Ranjan Panda Convenor at Combat Climate Change Network
November 2, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?