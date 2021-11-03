World Share

Climate COP Out | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

Attending the first Conference of the Parties since the US returned to the 2015 Paris Agreement, President Biden joined other heads of state and government meeting at COP26 in Scotland this week —calling the need for urgent climate action both a moral and economic imperative. There is growing pressure on the US and the world’s other major industrialized nations, the G20, which are responsible for 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions, to do more. This follows a stark warning from the UN Secretary General who described the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel of Climate Change (IPCC) as a “code red for humanity”, with scientists warning that global temperatures were projected to rise beyond the 1,5 degree Celsius goal set in Paris, largely due to fossil fuels. And while President Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to cutting emissions by 50% from 2005 levels, by 2030, he faces significant challenges on Capitol Hill to enact his proposed $1.7 trillion social spending legislation which includes 555 billion dollars in climate-related spending —the oil and gas industry would be forced to share the cost by raising more than $100 billion dollars from fossil fuel firms over the next decade. Guests: Slater Jewell-Kemker Filmmaker of ‘Youth Unstoppable’ and climate activist Beverly Wright Founder and Executive Director of the Deep South Center for Environmental Justice at Dillard University in New Orleans Antonio Villaraigosa Former Mayor of Los Angeles