Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis: All parties involved in war committed abuses in Tigray
02:32
World
All sides in Ethiopia's Tigray conflict have committed violations that could amount to war crimes, according to a new UN report. On Monday, a state of emergency was declared and citizens were urged to be prepared to defend Addis Ababa, as Tigrayan Forces claimed to be closing in on the capital. All of this happening in a country that had been touted as a potential economic miracle in Africa, and where the PM Abiy Ahmed won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for bringing to an end the war with neighbouring Eritrea. Francis Collings reports.
November 3, 2021
