Why were previous climate pledges to poor countries not met?
05:31
World
World leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow have pledged to help developing countries cut emissions and transition to greener energy. But as Katie Gallogly-Swan, a policy co-ordinator at the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, tells us, advanced economies have a history of failing to follow through on their commitments to poorer countries. #COP26 #climatechange #Climatefinance
November 4, 2021
