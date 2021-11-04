What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Why were previous climate pledges to poor countries not met?

World leaders at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow have pledged to help developing countries cut emissions and transition to greener energy. But as Katie Gallogly-Swan, a policy co-ordinator at the Global Development Policy Center at Boston University, tells us, advanced economies have a history of failing to follow through on their commitments to poorer countries. #COP26 #climatechange #Climatefinance