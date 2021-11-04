World Share

UN unanimously extends EU stabilisation force in Bosnia

The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously to extend the EU-led stabilisation force in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The country has descended into a political crisis triggered mostly by Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia’s three-person presidency. Klaus W. Larres, professor of history and international affairs at the University of North Carolina, how one man has taken the Balkans back to the brink of conflict. #Bosnia #UN #Dodik