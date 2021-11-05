World Share

One Black person included on 12-member jury in murder trial

On Friday, opening statements will be heard in the trial of three men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery in February last year. The 25-year-old Arbery was shot dead while jogging through a neighbourhood in southeast Georgia. The incident was captured on cell phone video and sparked nationwide protests. Adding to the controversy, is the make-up of the jury that will be sworn in on Friday. NBC's Jay Gray reports.