Colin Powell honored by presidents and dignitaries at memorial
World
Colin Powell honored by presidents and dignitaries at memorial
US politicians and dignitaries have honoured the late Colin Powell at the Washington National Cathedral. He was a soldier and diplomat, who served in the White House, Pentagon and state department. But his decades-long career was marred by a speech to the United Nations in 2003, where he sold world leaders on false claims to justify the US invasion of Iraq. Powell died last month from COVID-19-related complications. TRT World's Kilmeny Duchardt reports. #ColinPowell #AfricanAmerican
November 6, 2021
