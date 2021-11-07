November 7, 2021
02:16
02:16
Nine factions form an alliance in Washington against Ethiopia's government
The US has ordered the departure of its non-essential diplomats from #Ethiopia, as the war between #Tigray rebels and government forces intensifies. Prime Minister #AbiyAhmed on Saturday tweeted that his government will persevere through the current challenges. That's as the security situation in the country risks deteriorating even more and potentially escalating into a war. Sarah Balter reports
