US adds 531,000 new jobs in October, beating expectations | Money Talks

US adds 531,000 new jobs in October, beating expectations

531-thousand new jobs were added to the US economy in October, after two straight months of disappointing gains. The US Labor Department's latest non-farm payrolls report also show the unemployment rate edged lower last month to 4.6-percent. It's the biggest jump in a single month since July, and shows demand for workers is picking-up amid widespread labour and supply shortages. It follows hugely disappointing figures for August when just 235-thousand jobs were added - that was less than a-third of what was expected.. While September's figures also badly missed forecasts. Even though employment has grown each month this year, the US economy remains more than 5-million jobs short of pre-pandemic levels. #USeconomy #USjobs #Pandemic #Recovery
November 8, 2021
