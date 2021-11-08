POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
UK becomes first country to approve Merck's COVID-19 pill | Money Talks
Britain has become the first country to approve an anti-viral pill developed by US drug maker, Merck, in what's being hailed as a breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19. Pfizer says it's come up with its own tablet that also significantly reduces the risk of hospitalisation and death from the coronavirus. The announcements come as infections are on the rise again in Europe.. And as Mobin Nasir reports, authorities are hoping to quickly approve the use of these drugs. We had a chat with Doctor Bharat Pankhania who joined us from Bath in the UK. He's a Senior Clinical Lecturer at the University of Exeter's medical school. #COVID19Treatment #Pill #Merck
November 8, 2021
