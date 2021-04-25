World Share

Baghdad hospital staff arrested after fire kills at least 82

At least 82 people have been killed and 110 wounded at a hospital treating coronavirus patients in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. Video shows the moment a oxgen tank exploded sparking the blaze in an intensive care unit at the Ibn Khatib hospital. An investigation into the cause is underway and several employees at the hospital have been detained. Authorities say the hospital's manager, as well as the heads of security and maintenance, will remain in custody until investigations into the blaze are complete. Natasha Hussain reports. #BaghdadHospitalFire