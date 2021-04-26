POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
European Super League: A game changing moment?
European Super League: A game changing moment?
Is football about The Magic or The Money? The outrage that followed the announcement of a European Super League - and its rapid collapse - may make you think it’s still The Magic. But without The Money, where does the game go?Fans, players, a Primer Minister and a Prince all condemned the idea - and it went away, just like that. What’s been learned from a dramatic week in European Football? Guests: Ellis Cashmore Football author Declan Ahern Valuations Director at Brand Finance Chris Deeley Editor at 90min Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​ GMT on TRT World.
April 26, 2021
