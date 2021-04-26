April 26, 2021
03:06
03:06
More Videos
Resolving Somalia's political deadlock
Local media in Somalia are reporting that Mogadishu is calm after overnight clashes between pro-opposition armed loyalists and government security forces. Fighting broke out in the capital over the extension of President Mohamed Abdul-lahi Mohamed's tenure. Afyare Abdi Elmi from Qatar University discusses the political tensions in the country saying negotiations are the only way to resolve the stalemate. #Somalia
More Videos