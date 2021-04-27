POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ukraine marks 35th anniversary of Chernobyl tragedy
Ukraine marks 35th anniversary of Chernobyl tragedy
Commemorations have been held in Ukraine to mark the 35th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. One of four reactors blew up during a botched safety test, killing at least 28 people in the immediate aftermath, many of them firefighters sent to extinguish the burning reactor. Thousands have subsequently died from the effects of radiation, and the area is still sealed off. Simon McGregor-Wood has the reactor. #ChernobylExplosion
April 27, 2021
