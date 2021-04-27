POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkish exhibition honours victims of Armenian terrorism
01:25
World
Turkey's Directorate of Communications has organised an exhibition to honor the victims of Armenian terrorism. Between the 1970s and 1990s, an organisation called the Armenian Secret Army for the Liberation of Armenia carried out dozens of terror attacks across the world. The group targeted Turkish diplomats and civilians in an attempt to force Turkey to acknowledge the so called 'genocide'. Our correspondent Muttalip Erdogan has more from Los Angeles. #TurkishDiplomats
April 27, 2021
