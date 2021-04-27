POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Does Israel’s treatment of Palestinians amount to apartheid?
Human Rights Watch says Israel's systematic discrimination against Palestinians across the occupied territories, including East Jerusalem, amounts to apartheid and persecution. The report covers years of case studies, government documents and official statements. It concludes that Israel's policies constitute crimes against humanity. Omar Shakir from Human Rights Watch has more. #HumanRightsWatch
April 27, 2021
