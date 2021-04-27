World Share

BALKANS BORDERS: Could they be redrawn?

Societies divided along ethnic and religious lines. States that won’t even recognise a neighbouring country. Could this be solved by redrawing the map? We are talking about the Western Balkans, where a leaked memo about adjusting national borders has caused outrage. Should it really be thrown straight in the bin? Guests: Engjellushe Morina Senior Policy Fellow at European Council on Foreign Relations Simonida Kacarska Director of the European Policy Institute Srecko Latal Balkan Investigative Reporting Network Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​​​ GMT on TRT World.