Tesla's revenue jumps 74% year-on-year to $10.4B in Q1 | Money Talks
Tesla has further solidified its status as one of the world's leading automakers. The Silicon Valley company has beaten Wall Street expectations for its first-quarter results, which were boosted by record deliveries despite a global chip shortage. But Tesla is also cashing in on its foray into digital assets.Let's get more on this now with Jim Holder in London. He's an auto industry analyst and the Editorial Director at Haymarket Automotive #Tesla #FinancialResults #ElectricCars
April 27, 2021
