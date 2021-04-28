POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Ad sales and cloud computing drive revenues for Alphabet | Money Talks
More than a year into the pandemic, the adoption of digital services is accelerating at an unprecedented rate. That's helped tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft book record sales in the first quarter of 2021, with online advertising and cloud computing continuing to be major money- makers. Let's get more on this now with Santosh Rao in Princeton, New Jersey. He's a Partner and Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Alphabet #Google #Microsoft
April 28, 2021
