02:59
BizTech
Protests against proposed tax reforms erupt across Colombia | Money Talks
Tens of thousands of Colombians are enraged at their government's proposed tax reforms. They turned out in droves in the capital, Bogota, to protest against the changes, which they say will increase burdens at a time when making ends meet is already difficult. The government needs to raise its revenues to pay off debt and increase social spending. But as Mobin Nasir reports, it's facing rising pressure from labour unions and lawmakers. #Colombia #TaxReforms
April 29, 2021
