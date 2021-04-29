US president pledges more stimulus to revive the economy | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
The first 100 days in office are critical for new presidents to set the agenda and clarify their priorities. Joe Biden was elected on promises to swiftly rein-in the COVID-19 pandemic and revitalise the US economy, which fell into recession last February. GDP declined 3-and- a-half percent for the year, the biggest drop since 1946. But the economy has been gradually improving since then, with first-quarter growth coming in at an annualised rate of 6.4-percent. So, has Biden lived up to his promises so far? Fred Katayama assesses the president's first 100 days. We spoke to Christian Lawrence in New York. He's a Senior Cross-Asset Strategist at Rabobank. #Joebiden #USeconomy #Pandemic
April 29, 2021
