POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Hong Kong trade expo taps into pandemic consumer trends | Money Tallks
02:35
BizTech
Hong Kong trade expo taps into pandemic consumer trends | Money Tallks
Hong Kong has launched a brand new trade fair in a bid to tap into the stay-at-home economy. In a year in which many international fairs have been cancelled, the Lifestyle Shopping Fest is matching local vendors with local consumers, and helping companies find new business opportunities during the pandemic. Michelle Hennessy has seen what the fair has to offer, and takes a look at whether it can breathe new life into the struggling retail industry. #HongKong #Pandemic #Fashion #TaxReforms #Colombia
April 29, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?