Oxfam: Women lost more than $800B in wages last year | Money Talks
09:06
BizTech
Oxfam: Women lost more than $800B in wages last year | Money Talks
Millions of people lost their jobs last year as a result of the pandemic. And according to the international charity, Oxfam, women were much more likely to be laid-off than men, suffering more than 800-billion dollars in lost income last year. That's a result of long-standing economic inequalities that will now be much harder to address. We got more from gender equality consultant, Dr Julie Scanlon. She joins us from Newcastle in the UK. #Oxfam #Inequality #PayGap
April 29, 2021
