Joe Biden delivers first address to Congress as US president
US President Joe Biden has given his first address to Congress, on the eve of his 100th day in office. Biden has credited his administration with rolling out an effective COVID-19 vaccination campaign. He's also highlighted the financial assistance provided to working families, struggling with the economic fallout of the pandemic. The US president has used the address to introduce his more progressive agenda on police reforms and the climate crisis, urging lawmakers to work with the White House to pass those bills. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Washington. #BidenPresidency
April 29, 2021
