Kenya informs the UN it intends to shut two refugee camps by June 2022

The East African nation of Kenya has told the UN it intends to shut down two refugee camps by June next year. Dadaab and Kakuma refugee camps host more than 430,000 refugees who fled wars from across Africa. Kenya says it will give residency to some of the refugees affected, while the rest will be repatriated. It's given the UN two weeks to present a plan on how to carry out the process. Khelef Khalifa, Director at Muslims for Human Rights, a Kenya-based NGO explains the reasoning behind Kenya’s decision to close these camps. #Dadaabrefugeecamp