What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

What are the challenges facing doctors dealing with COVID-19 in India?

India is grappling with the worst COVID-19 outbreak as the country recorded over 392,000 new cases on Saturday, taking its total to more than 19M. Nearly 3,700 people died on Saturday. The country is also dealing with a shortage of crucial oxygen, medicine and vaccines. Dr Nishant Sahay from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Patna, India explains the challenges facing doctors and frontline workers. #IndiasCovidcrisis