Post-pandemic World: Time for a global minimum wage?

The Covid pandemic has cost countless lives - has it also made the difference between the haves and have nots that much bigger? We are talking about how to survive financially on this programme. Is it time for a global minimum wage? Guests: Tony Dobbins Professor of Work at University of Birmingham. Tim Noonan International Trade Union Confederation Jim Stanford Director of the Centre for Future Work Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30​​​​ GMT on TRT World.