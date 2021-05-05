POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years | Money Talks
01:26
BizTech
Billionaires Bill and Melinda Gates divorce after 27 years | Money Talks
One of the world's most powerful unions is coming to an end. Billionaire philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates have decided to end their marriage after 27 years. The split will be an amicable one, according to a joint statement, but many are starting to speculate how the divorce will affect their fortunes and philanthropic work. #BillandMelindaGatesFoundation #PhilanthropicWork #Billionaires
May 5, 2021
