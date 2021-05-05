POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Kenyan court bars avocado farm from operating in game park | Money Talks
02:50
BizTech
Kenyan court bars avocado farm from operating in game park | Money Talks
An avocado farm located near Kenya's biggest game park has lost a legal battle to have its licence renewed. An environmental court has ruled the farm's location could block a key migratory route for many wild animals. The case sets an important precedent in the competing interests of conservation and agriculture. Adama Munu has the story. #Kenya #AvocadoFarm #ElephantConservation
May 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?