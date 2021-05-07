POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
EU'S ASIA PIVOT: Influence in the Indo-Pacific?
26:00
World
EU'S ASIA PIVOT: Influence in the Indo-Pacific?
We are not anti-China, says the European Union, but when it talks of promoting democracy, rule of law and human rights, what does it actually want? Tensions are already high in a region that produces almost two thirds of global wealth. The EU says one of its aims is to protect trade routes at sea. Could that only escalate mistrust between Beijing and Brussels? GUESTS Shada Islam Professor at the College of Europe Yoichiro Sato Professor at Ritsumeikan Asia-Pacific University Eva Pejsova Senior Fellow at the CSDS Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?