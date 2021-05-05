What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Is Yair Lapid Israel’s only hope of forming a coalition government?

Following the failure by PM Netanyahu to form a government, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin will give other parties in the Knesset four weeks to try. The opposition Yair Lapid party has already offered to share the premiership with Naftali Bennett. We ask Akiva Eldar, political analyst and columnist for the Haaretz newspaper, why he thinks Yair Lapid is the right person to form a government. #YairLapid