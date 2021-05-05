POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Yair Lapid Israel’s only hope of forming a coalition government?
05:12
World
Is Yair Lapid Israel’s only hope of forming a coalition government?
Following the failure by PM Netanyahu to form a government, Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin will give other parties in the Knesset four weeks to try. The opposition Yair Lapid party has already offered to share the premiership with Naftali Bennett. We ask Akiva Eldar, political analyst and columnist for the Haaretz newspaper, why he thinks Yair Lapid is the right person to form a government. #YairLapid
May 5, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?