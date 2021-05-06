POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Colombia faces food, fuel shortages amid violent protests | Money Talks
03:40
BizTech
Colombia faces food, fuel shortages amid violent protests | Money Talks
Violent protests are continuing to rock Colombia, despite the government withdrawing the proposed tax reforms that incited the demonstrations. The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the economy and President Ivan Duque's government wants to raise taxes to pay off some of the country's mounting debt. But protesters want more state support for small businesses and farmers. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, the showdown with authorities is only making Colombia's economic woes worse. #Colombia #FoodShortages #ViolentProtests
May 6, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?