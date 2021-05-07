POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Conference on Europe: What should the EU be for?
25:55
World
Conference on Europe: What should the EU be for?
If the EU is to be believed, then close to half a billion people could get their say on what the future of the Union should be. Every single person in the bloc is being invited to give his or her thoughts on the future direction of the EU in what's called the Conference on the Future of Europe. GUESTS: Roch Dunin-Wasowicz Researcher at LSE IDEAS Costanza Hermanin Policy Leader Fellow at the European University Institute Wojciech Przybylski Editor-in-Chief of Visegrad Insight
May 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?