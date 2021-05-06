BizTech Share

US backs plan to suspend COVID-19 vaccine patents | Money Talks

For months, the US and the EU have resisted calls to share their COVID-19 vaccine patents. But now Washington says it will help developing countries gain access to the intellectual property and Brussels has indicated it's willing to follow suit. If approved, the measure could speed up the global roll-out of the jabs. But as Mobin Nasir reports, striking a deal and getting pharmaceutical companies to stick to it, could take months. We got more on this with Luke McDonagh in London. He's an intellectual property specialist and an assistant professor at the London School of Economics' law department. #VaccinePatents #COVID19 #WHO