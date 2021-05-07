POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey to Implement New Cryptocurrency Regulations
12:17
World
Turkey to Implement New Cryptocurrency Regulations
Turkey is among the largest crypto markets in the world, with an estimated 5 million active crypto investors in the country. Turkey's central bank governor has said that the country is working on wider regulations for cryptocurrencies citing significant risks. This comes as two crypto exchanges in Turkey collapsed in as many days, including one CEO who allegedly fled with $2 billion dollars in investors’ funds. Why has Turkey taken to cryptocurrencies and why do governments across the world want to regulate them? Guests: Turan Sert Advisor to Blockchain Istanbul Center Daniele Bianchi Associate Professor at Queen Mary University of London
May 7, 2021
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?