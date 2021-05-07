POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What’s behind the resurgence of African migrants crossing the Mediterranean?
05:00
World
The International Organization for Migration says the number of people trying to reach Europe via the Mediterranean in the past three months has increased by 65% compared to the same period last year. Almost 22,000 migrants have attempted the dangerous crossing this year and at least 600 have died. Agnes Gitau from GBS Africa explains the reasons behind the rise. #AfricanRefugees
May 7, 2021
