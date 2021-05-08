World Share

Israeli forces use stun grenades to disperse worshippers

Nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers in Occupied East Jerusalem came to a head on Friday, ahead of a decision by Israel's Supreme Court on whether to evict several Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah. More than 200 protesters and six Israelis were injured, as the United Nations and the United States called for calm. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports. #AlAqsaClashes