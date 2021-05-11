What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

How has the international community reacted to Israel’s attacks against Palestinians?

The Biden administration has called on both sides in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to show restraint. The message was reinforce by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was speaking shortly before a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart. Hatem Bazian, senior lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley, weighs in on the international community’s reactions to Israeli attacks against Palestinians. #AlAqsaMosque