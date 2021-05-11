POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Future of the UK: Could Scotland break away?
Future of the UK: Could Scotland break away?
Could this be the end of the Union after almost 300 years? Scotland’s leader and Boris Johnson are set for a fight that will determine whether that’s probable, possible or absolutely out of the question - for now. Guests: William McDougall Lecturer in Politics Akash Paun Senior Fellow at Institute for Government Christopher Whatley Professor of Scottish History Roundtable is a discussion program with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 11, 2021
