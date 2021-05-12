World Share

Palestinians Face Forced Expulsions and Heavy Bombardment

Gaza is under the heaviest bombardment carried out by Israel since 2014. Air strikes have targeted residential, media and Interior Ministry buildings, as well as passport and government offices. Gaza’s health ministry has reported more than 50 people killed, among them children, and hundreds injured since late Monday. The air strikes came after Hamas issued an ultimatum demanding Israel’s security forces to stop their aggression towards worshippers in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site. Israeli police stormed the compound after Palestinians protested against the forced expulsions of residents from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah in occupied East Jerusalem. In response to Israel’s aggression, Hamas also fired rockets into Israel. Guests: Fayrouz Sharqawi Director at Grassroots Al-Quds Ian Black Visiting Senior Fellow at LSE Middle East Centre Azzam Tamimi Author and Political Activist