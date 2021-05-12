World Share

Israel's Impunity | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry

As Israeli security forces continued their attacks against Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, the Biden Administration came under renewed criticism for failing to take a firm stance against the Israeli government. Leading congressional members of the Democratic Party condemned Israel’s use of force and efforts to forcibly displace Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem. Senator Bernie Sanders said “the United States must speak out strongly against the violence by government-allied Israeli extremists in East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and make clear that the evictions of Palestinian families must not go forward”. Senator Elizabeth Warren also called on the Biden Administration to speak out against Israel’s’ efforts to forcibly displace Palestinians: “the forced removal of long-time Palestinians residents in Sheikh Jarrah is abhorrent and unacceptable. The Administration should make clear to the Israeli government that these evictions are illegal and must stop immediately.” Several other Democratic members of Congress called on the Biden Administration to stand up for the rights of Palestinian families and urge the Israeli government to stop its evictions, calling the violence against Palestinians ‘completely unacceptable.’ With the Israeli government receiving $3.8 billion dollars in military aid every year from the US government, a growing number of lawmakers on Capitol Hill are questioning the way that money is being used. As the debate in Washington over conditioning aid to Israel gains momentum, what impact will it have on the Biden Administration’s tepid response to Israel’s escalating use of force? Guests: Mitchell Plitnick President of ReThinking Foreign Policy Omar Shakir Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch